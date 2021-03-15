Menu

Health

Potential COVID-19 exposure sites updated to include IKEA in Dartmouth

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 6:22 pm
Pedestrians stroll along Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Pedestrians stroll along Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Global News will be compiling all of the potential COVID-19 exposure sites Nova Scotia Health issues a warning for.

People who were at exposure sites during the listed times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, or call 811. They should not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to and should not go to a pop-up rapid testing site.

As well, anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia or PEI is expected to self-isolate alone for 14 days. If someone returning from non-essential travel outside of Nova Scotia or PEI can’t isolate alone, then everyone in the home will have to self-isolate as well.

Exposures below are listed by the date the Nova Scotia Public Health released them.

March 15, 2021: 

Nova Scotia Public Health has updated its potential COVID-19 exposure sites to include IKEA at 645 Cutler Ave., Dartmouth last Friday, March 12 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

March 13, 2021:

Passengers on Air Canada flight 8782 departing Montreal at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 and arriving in Halifax at 9:30 p.m. in rows 16-20, seats C, D, and F should immediately book a test. All other passengers should continue to self-isolate, as is required by the province, and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

