Laval, Que., man faces slew of weapons charges after traffic stop in Ottawa

A 19-year-old man from Laval, Que., is facing a slew of weapons-related charges after police say he was stopped while driving with a gun obtained from a crime over the weekend in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Police Service said Monday that an officer with the Vanier neighbourhood resource team spotted a “suspicious vehicle” in the area on Sunday afternoon.

The officer reported the vehicle was travelling slowly and hit the centre curb more than once.

Police pulled over the vehicle to investigate and saw the handle of a handgun exposed in the driver’s handbag, according to an OPS statement.

The officer seized the gun and arrested the driver without incident, police said.

Anime Ait Boudaoud of Laval is now facing a number of charges related to the seizure, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and breach of probation.

He is due in court on Monday.

