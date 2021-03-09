Menu

Crime

Ottawa police say missing vehicle key to Richmond homicide investigation

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 1:33 pm
Ottawa police say a missing vehicle could be relevant to a homicide that took place over the past weekend.
Ottawa police say a missing vehicle could be relevant to a homicide that took place over the past weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police are looking for a missing and damaged vehicle as part of their investigation into a man’s death in the city’s south end over the weekend.

Police said Tuesday they’re looking for a 2008 silver Nissan Altima sedan with Ontario licence plate CKZC 717.

The vehicle is “freshly damaged” with scratches on the left rear bumper and parts of its muffler missing, according to police.

Read more: Woman arrested, 2nd suspect still wanted in downtown Ottawa shooting

The search for the missing car is connected with the Ottawa homicide unit’s investigation into the death of 40-year-old Leo Santostefano. His body was discovered near a snowmobile trail in the Richmond area on Sunday morning.

Police have not released a cause of death and declined to answer questions Tuesday about what relevance the Nissan Altima has to the case.

Anyone who sees the vehicle of interest is advised not to approach the car and instead call 911.

Those with information related to the homicide investigation are asked to call police at 612-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The death is Ottawa’s second homicide of 2021.

