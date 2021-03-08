Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police homicide unit investigates after man’s body found on snowmobile trail

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 9:35 am
Ottawa police a passerby discovered a man's both on a south-end snowmobile trail on Sunday morning.
Ottawa police a passerby discovered a man's both on a south-end snowmobile trail on Sunday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the discovery of a man’s body on a snowmobile trail over the weekend as a homicide.

Police said they were called to the area of McBean Street and Dobson Lane in the south end of the city shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday where a passerby had discovered a man’s body.

Read more: Woman arrested, 2nd suspect still wanted in downtown Ottawa shooting

Investigators are still in the process of identifying the man and notifying his next of kin.

Trending Stories

There’s no word yet on when the man died, but police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of McBean Street between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 612-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Ottawa police seek York Street shooting suspect' Ottawa police seek York Street shooting suspect
Ottawa police seek York Street shooting suspect – Jan 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa homicideOttawa killingOttawa snowmobile death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers