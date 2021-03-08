Ottawa police homicide unit investigates after man’s body found on snowmobile trail

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the discovery of a man’s body on a snowmobile trail over the weekend as a homicide.

Police said they were called to the area of McBean Street and Dobson Lane in the south end of the city shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday where a passerby had discovered a man’s body.

Investigators are still in the process of identifying the man and notifying his next of kin.

There’s no word yet on when the man died, but police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of McBean Street between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 612-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

