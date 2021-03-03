Woman arrested, 2nd suspect still wanted in downtown Ottawa shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Following the arrest of one suspect, Ottawa police are asking for help to locate a second suspect in a Dalhousie Street shooting that took place last month.

On Wednesday, police said 21-year-old Zynab Amhed of Ottawa was arrested in relation to the shooting of a 65-year-old man on Feb. 11. Amhed is facing firearm offences as well as aggravated assault and a robbery charge.

The man survived with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

However, Ottawa police are still looking for 30-year-old Jama Roble, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone who sees Roble not to approach him, and to contact 911 immediately.

They ask anyone who may know of Roble’s whereabouts to contact their guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

