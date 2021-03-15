Saskatchewan Health Authority extends hours for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine site

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is extending its hours at its AstraZeneca COVID-19 drive-thru immunization site due to the high volume of people looking to get vaccinated.

Those 64 years old who were born between March 16, 1956 and March 15, 1957 can get vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

The original hours were from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The vaccination site is inside the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. grounds and can be accessed through the Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue entrance.

Saskatchewan has received 15,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that will be used for residents between the ages of 60 and 64 and Phase 1 health-care workers. Currently, AstraZeneca is approved for use in Canada for those aged 18 to 64.

On Sunday, Irish and Dutch government officials temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Germany announced Monday, it is also suspending its use.

The decision was made following reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway.

On Thursday, Health Canada said at least nine European countries had stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In an interview with The Canadian Press last week, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said there is no scientific explanation to suggest a link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots.

“There’s not a good biological explanation about why a vaccine of this type, injected into a muscle, would cause that kind of adverse event,” she told the outlet.

Sharma said Health Canada has a “really low threshold” for adverse events that could trigger a pause in the use of a vaccine and wouldn’t hesitate to do so if something warranted it.

—With files from Kelly Skjerven and Reuters’ Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen