Regina police say the family of Violet Starr-Goforth has not heard from her since Saturday and they are concerned about this unusual behaviour. Continue reading
Kelly Skjerven
Digital Broadcast Journalist
Kelly Skjerven is a digital broadcast journalist at Global Regina.
Regina Police ticketed two women for failing to comply with the public health order by participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded 10 people. Continue reading →
Huskies Athletics announced on Saturday Mike Babcock will coach the men’s hockey team for two seasons after current coach Dave Adolph retires in May. Continue reading →
Saskatchewan’s south central zone reported the highest number of doses administered on Saturday with 874 and also added 493 doses from Thursday. Continue reading →
Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the call of an injured man in a home on the 1000 block of Garnet Street in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood. Continue reading →
Initial RCMP investigation revealed the man was trying to steer out of the ditch between two lanes of highway when his car rolled over. Continue reading →
The new seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 150 or 12.2 per 100,000 population, with the province adding 193 new cases on Saturday. Continue reading →
Traffic delays of up to several hours are expected on Highway 1 west of McLean as RCMP investigate a serious single-vehicle collision. Continue reading →
Saskatchewan country music artist Jess Moskaluke released her new album on Friday that features the demos of her hit singles ‘Mapdot,’ ‘Country Girls’ and ‘Halfway Home.’ Continue reading →
Saskatchewan health-care workers administered 2,403 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday and will run clinics throughout the weekend to keep up with vaccine administration. Continue reading →
Saskatoon police are investigating the homicide of a woman at a home in the 700 block of 33rd Street West. Continue reading →
The Buffalo Water Treatment Plant president and CEO says the plant is due for a renewal of equipment and infrastructure, a project that is estimated to cost up to $253 million. Continue reading →
Evraz has pleaded guilty in two separate 2019 incidents at its Regina plant where one worker was seriously injured in a pinning incident and another in a grease fire. Continue reading →
Canadian Nationalist Party Leader Travis Patron has been charged with willfully promoting hatred to an identifiable group after an RCMP investigation. Continue reading →