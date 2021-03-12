Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening in Regina for 64-year-olds on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL) will be open for all Phase 1 health-care workers on Sunday and residents who are 64 on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said appointments cannot be pre-booked and shots will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Only residents 64 years of age will be eligible to receive an AstraZeneca dose on Monday at the clinic.

Saskatchewan has received 15,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that will be used for residents between the ages of 60 and 64 and Phase 1 health care workers. Currently, AstraZeneca is approved for use in Canada for those age 18 to 64.

A clinic designated for health-care workers will operate on Sunday “to allow convenient access to health-care workers and to test the new process for the public,” the SHA said in a press release.

The site will open up to other ages from oldest to youngest in the days after.

The SHA is asking residents to not visit the clinic unless they are in the eligible age category.

Once it is their turn, residents are asked to enter the REAL grounds through Lewvan and 11th Avenue and follow the green signs. If residents are going to the drive-thru testing site, they should follow the yellow signs.

