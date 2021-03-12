Regina Elmview Extendicare dealing with COVID-19 outbreak with 6 positive cases

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at Elmview Extendicare on Tuesday after four residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Extendicare said the home has implemented outbreak protocol and safety measures to deal with the outbreak.

The home cannot disclose personal immunization information but wrote in an email to Global News that more than 95 per cent of residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 88 per cent of staff have gotten at least one dose — 50 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are further vaccinations taking place, they said.

“COVID-19 vaccines are a powerful tool to strengthen our defence against the virus. However, until mass vaccination is completed and broader immunity is achieved in the community, the virus will continue to circulate and potentially enter homes. We must remain vigilant and use every available precaution to prevent the virus from reaching residents,” spokesperson Laura Gallant said.

Gallant said the home has been conducting rapid tests for anyone entering the home and all staff members on every shift, and they will be continuing with this practice.

Gallant said Extendicare will keep families informed as new information becomes available.

“We recognize this news is concerning to our community and are doing everything we can to support the wellbeing of our residents safe and keep them safe. Our team is connecting with each resident to offer modified programs and one-on-one support, and arranging regular virtual visits with loved ones,” Gallant said.

