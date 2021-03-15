Woman who died after AstraZeneca shot had ‘highly unusual’ symptoms, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine had “highly unusual” symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency.

The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said.

A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

“It was an unusual course of illness around the death that made the Danish Medicines Agency react,” it said in a statement late on Sunday.

Norway said on Saturday that three people, all under the age of 50, who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, which were labeled “unusual symptoms” by health authorities.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland said last week they would halt the introduction of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

European vaccination programs have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots.

1:11 WHO says continue to use AstraZeneca vaccine as several countries temporarily pause distribution WHO says continue to use AstraZeneca vaccine as several countries temporarily pause distribution

The European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organization on Friday.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The issue is suspected to derive from a particular batch of vaccine doses.

4:01 Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada confirmed Sunday that Canada has not received any AstraZeneca vaccine doses that were part of the batch, which is now under investigation in connection with the blood clot reports.

Canada’s initial doses of the vaccine were manufactured by the Serum Insitute in India, not in Europe. Many of those doses have already arrived in Canada and are being administered in parts of Ontario.

“To date, no adverse events related to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, or the version manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, have been reported to Health Canada or the Public Health Agency of Canada,” the agency said.

Health Canada, along with U.K. and EU drug regulators, said they would continue to move forward with administering the vaccine, despite the suspensions.

The agency said the benefits of the vaccine “continue to outweigh the risks” and that it still “meets Canada’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.”

— with files from Global News