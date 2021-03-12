Teen magician polishes performance during pandemic: ‘It just brings happiness’

Send this page to someone via email

Preparing for a free outdoor show in Calgary, 13-year-old Lachlan Holmes was warming up Friday in front of a small crowd of friends and family.

Holmes enjoyed winning them over with his combination of juggling, cards tricks and creating balloon animals.

“I feel really confident,” Holmes said/ “I like who I am, who I want to be.”

Holmes has been spending a lot of his spare time during the COVID-19 pandemic polishing his performance, picking up skills from books and from watching YouTube videos, as well as doing online coaching sessions with Green Fools Theatre.

“It’s just great to see him out here,” Green Fools artistic director Dean Bareham said.

“He was super shy, didn’t want to go out in public. I’m so proud of this guy — he’s worked so hard.” Tweet This

Holmes says he’s developed a routine while preparing to perform.

“I stress about it and then I think about it and then I just do it,” Holmes said.

Holmes’ 15-year-old sister has enjoyed watching her brother’s progression.

“He was never able to focus on things as a young kid, and then he found magic and suddenly he was so focused,” Julianna Holmes said.

“He performs better at all his schoolwork, better at everything else he does.

“My brother’s made me believe in magic again.” Tweet This

Holmes intends to keep working hard on his sleight-of-hand skills.

“I hope it takes me everywhere,” Holmes said. “Maybe one day I’ll have my own theatre in Vegas, who knows?”

Holmes will give a free magic performance at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 outside Pages Books at 1135 Kensington Rd. NW in Calgary.

Holmes says he hopes his audiences enjoy magic as much as he does.

“It just brings happiness.”