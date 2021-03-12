Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Teen magician polishes performance during pandemic: ‘It just brings happiness’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Click to play video 'Teen magician polishes performance during pandemic: ‘It just brings happiness’' Teen magician polishes performance during pandemic: ‘It just brings happiness’
WATCH: Taking up a new pursuit during the COVID-19 pandemic is something Canadians have been doing with varying degrees of success. As Gil Tucker shows us, some hard work is really paying off for one young Calgarian, who’s now finding a lot of joy in sharing the magic.

Preparing for a free outdoor show in Calgary, 13-year-old Lachlan Holmes was warming up Friday in front of a small crowd of friends and family.

Holmes enjoyed winning them over with his combination of juggling, cards tricks and creating balloon animals.

“I feel really confident,” Holmes said/ “I like who I am, who I want to be.”

Holmes has been spending a lot of his spare time during the COVID-19 pandemic polishing his performance, picking up skills from books and from watching YouTube videos, as well as doing online coaching sessions with Green Fools Theatre.

Read more: Balloons carry David Blaine into the sky for ‘Up’-like stunt

“It’s just great to see him out here,” Green Fools artistic director Dean Bareham said.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was super shy, didn’t want to go out in public. I’m so proud of this guy — he’s worked so hard.”

Tweet This
Trending Stories

Holmes says he’s developed a routine while preparing to perform.

“I stress about it and then I think about it and then I just do it,” Holmes said.

Holmes’ 15-year-old sister has enjoyed watching her brother’s progression.

Read more: It’s no trick: there’s been a magic museum in Manitoba for 25 years

“He was never able to focus on things as a young kid, and then he found magic and suddenly he was so focused,” Julianna Holmes said.

“He performs better at all his schoolwork, better at everything else he does.

“My brother’s made me believe in magic again.”

Tweet This

Holmes intends to keep working hard on his sleight-of-hand skills.

“I hope it takes me everywhere,” Holmes said. “Maybe one day I’ll have my own theatre in Vegas, who knows?”

Holmes will give a free magic performance at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 outside Pages Books at 1135 Kensington Rd. NW in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Holmes says he hopes his audiences enjoy magic as much as he does.

“It just brings happiness.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVID-19 PandemicLas VegasentertainmentMagicAlberta youthMagic Showsleight of handGreen Fools TheatreCard TricksBalloon AnimalsPages Books

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers