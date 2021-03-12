Recycling truck crashes into Midland, Ont., building

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say a large recycling truck crashed into a building in Midland, Ont., on Friday morning.

According to police, officers and fire crews attended the scene at the northeast corner of Hugel Avenue at Borsa Lane to find the truck resting against the front exterior wall of a commercial building.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the crash.

Police say Midland building inspectors and bylaw officers were at the scene and have set up a safety perimeter around the building, which sustained significant structural damage.

Borsa Lane between Hugel and Dominion avenues is closed.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019