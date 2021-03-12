Menu

Traffic

Recycling truck crashes into Midland, Ont., building

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 4:52 pm
Police say Midland building inspectors and bylaw officers were at the scene and have set up a safety perimeter around the building, which sustained significant structural damage.
Police say Midland building inspectors and bylaw officers were at the scene and have set up a safety perimeter around the building, which sustained significant structural damage.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say a large recycling truck crashed into a building in Midland, Ont., on Friday morning.

According to police, officers and fire crews attended the scene at the northeast corner of Hugel Avenue at Borsa Lane to find the truck resting against the front exterior wall of a commercial building.

Read more: Four charged in drugs, weapons investigation in Midland and Gravenhurst, Ont.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the crash.

Police say Midland building inspectors and bylaw officers were at the scene and have set up a safety perimeter around the building, which sustained significant structural damage.

Borsa Lane between Hugel and Dominion avenues is closed.

No injuries were reported.

