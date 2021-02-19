Menu

Crime

Four charged in drugs, weapons investigation in Midland and Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 1:13 pm
Officers seized Oxycodone pills, 345 cannabis plants, 15.7 pounds of cultivated cannabis, $57,425 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a crossbow and ammunition.
Four people have been charged following a drugs and weapons investigation that resulted in search warrants being executed at properties in Midland and Gravenhurst, Ont., last week.

The four search warrants that were executed were part of a six-month investigation that began in July 2020 and ended in February.

Read more: 3 dead after snowmobiles fall through ice in 2 separate incidents near Midland, Ont.

On Feb. 12, officers executed two search warrants at a home on Hartman Drive in Midland and at a second residence on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst.

Two vehicles were also identified and became the subject of two remaining search warrants.

These search warrants resulted in officers seizing oxycodone pills, 345 cannabis plants, 15.7 pounds of cultivated cannabis, $57,425 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a crossbow and ammunition.

In connection with the investigation, police charged Jamie Marshall Robitalle, 44, from Midland, with opioid trafficking, cultivating and harvesting cannabis, selling cannabis, six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Stephanie Stainton, 36, from Midland, was charged with opioid trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, while Darlene Bowan, 50, from Essa, was charged with cultivating and harvesting more than four cannabis plants at one time in a home.

Read more: More than 35,000 cigarettes seized following traffic stop in Midland, Ont.

Darryl Walter Durkee, 39, from Wasaga Beach, was charged with cultivating and harvesting more than four cannabis plants at one time in a home.

All four of the accused were released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before Midland court on March 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

