Lambton Public Health moving to grey-lockdown on Monday, province says

Lambton Public Health is moving into grey-lockdown on Monday in a bid to quell the region’s elevated case rates, the Ontario government announced Friday.

Lambton is one of only three health unit regions moving into a different level of the province’s COVID-19 Response Framework next week and is the only one moving into grey-lockdown. The province is using its “emergency brake” mechanism to impose the lockdown.

It comes nearly three weeks after the province moved Lambton from orange-restrict to red-control.

The new change, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, will make Lambton the only region in southern Ontario outside of Peel and Toronto to be placed in lockdown and comes as local case rates have continued to steadily increase.

Lambton Public Health has already recorded at least 210 cases just since the start of March, four cases shy of that reported in the same period by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, whose jurisdiction has more than 3.5 times the population.

“The local situation is concerning as it has the potential to spread rapidly in our community,” said Dr. Sudit Ranade, the region’s medical officer of health, in a statement.

“Increased rates of COVID-19 cases including a growing proportion of variants of concern (VOCs), a number of active outbreaks and significant evidence of community spread are key indicators that support this decision.”

At least nine screened variant positive cases have been reported in Lambton County so far, health officials say. All remain under genomic sequencing. Ten outbreaks were listed as being active in the county on Friday, with two declared at two long-term care homes in Sarnia just that day.

According to the health unit, Lambton has also seen its weekly case incidence rate grow for all age groups, most notably for those under 50, and has seen its test positivity rate rise to 3.1 per cent as of the week of Feb. 18, up from 1.7 a week earlier.

As of Friday, Lambton’s seven-day case average sat at 18.85, up from 18.71 a week earlier and 9.0 the week before that.

Lambton has also been grappling with a markedly high number of active cases at its schools. As of Thursday, at least 43 cases were active at schools in the county, according to figures posted by the Lambton-Kent District and St. Clair Catholic District school boards.

At least two of the region’s nine screened variant cases have been linked to Brooke Central Public School in Alvinston, Ont., which is also home to one of the region’s 10 active outbreaks. A total of six cases are active at the school.

Outbreaks are also active at two other schools, both in Sarnia, with two cases reported at each.

In comparison, 10 overall active school cases were reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Thursday, and two at schools in neighbouring Huron Perth Public Health.

“Outbreaks in schools are a reflection of transmission in the community. The added risk presented with VOCs circulating causes concern since globally we are only beginning to learn more about these variants,” Ranade said in a statement.

Under lockdown, indoor gatherings with people outside of your household are not allowed, and outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10 people, according to the province.

The change also comes with stricter rules for businesses, including restaurants and bars, which will only be allowed to offer takeout, drive-thru, and delivery.

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities are closed, with limited exceptions, while stores and retail are allowed to offer in-person shopping, but with strict capacity limits — 50 per cent for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, and 25 per cent for all other retail.

More information on the impacts of grey-lockdown can be found on the province’s website.