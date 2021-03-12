Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Senior naval officer who sources say faced threats over allegation to testify at committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2021 8:32 am
Click to play video 'Senior naval officer was threatened after reporting McDonald allegation: sources' Senior naval officer was threatened after reporting McDonald allegation: sources
New and troubling revelations about the allegations of inappropriate behaviour at the military's highest level. Global News has learned how the Canadian Armed Forces found out about the sexual misconduct accusation that forced the newly-minted chief of the defence staff, Adm. Art McDonald, to step aside. Global News Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson has the exclusive details.

A senior naval officer who sources told Global News was threatened for reporting an allegation of misconduct against the chief of the defence staff is to appear before a parliamentary committee today.

The House of Commons defence committee summoned Lt.-Cmdr. Raymond Trotter to testify after Global News reported that he received two anonymous threats after bringing forward an allegation of misconduct by Adm. Art McDonald last month.

READ MORE: Senior naval officer was threatened after reporting McDonald allegation: sources

McDonald has since temporarily stepped aside while military police investigate the allegation, which hasn’t been detailed publicly.

The opposition Conservatives have accused the Liberal government of being behind the alleged threats, a charge that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office has strongly rejected.

Trending Stories

The committee will also hear for a second time today from Sajjan, who is expected to offer more details about his handling of an allegation of sexual misconduct against then-defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance in March 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Sajjan previously refused to confirm that military ombudsman Gary Walbourne raised the allegation with him at that time, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has since confirmed it.

Click to play video 'Sajjan refutes claim by former military ombudsman, says he looks ‘forward to setting the record straight’' Sajjan refutes claim by former military ombudsman, says he looks ‘forward to setting the record straight’
Sajjan refutes claim by former military ombudsman, says he looks ‘forward to setting the record straight’
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian ForcesHarjit SajjanJonathan VanceArt McDonaldvance investigationVance allegationmilitary sexual misconduct probeMcDonald allegation

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers