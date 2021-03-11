Homicide investigators take over after New Westminster stabbing victim dies

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have taken conduct of a New Westminster stabbing case, after the victim died of their injuries.

New Westminster police were called to reports of a serious assault at a home on Princess Street around 1 p.m. on March 2.

Officers arrived to find a woman with critical injuries.

1:32 Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested – Feb 18, 2021

Investigators took a suspect into custody later that afternoon with the help of Vancouver police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Andywele Mullings, 42, is currently facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, though that is likely to change given the woman’s death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now the lead on the file.