Crime

Homicide investigators take over after New Westminster stabbing victim dies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 10:26 pm
Homicide investigators have taken conduct of a stabbing in New Westminster, that later proved fatal.
Homicide investigators have taken conduct of a New Westminster stabbing case, after the victim died of their injuries.

New Westminster police were called to reports of a serious assault at a home on Princess Street around 1 p.m. on March 2.

Read more: Charges laid against suspect in Vancouver’s 1st homicide of 2021

Officers arrived to find a woman with critical injuries.

Click to play video 'Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested' Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested
Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested – Feb 18, 2021

Investigators took a suspect into custody later that afternoon with the help of Vancouver police.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Read more: Police investigate fatal stabbing of 19-year-old in East Vancouver

Andywele Mullings, 42, is currently facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, though that is likely to change given the woman’s death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now the lead on the file.

