Crime

Police investigate fatal stabbing of 19-year-old in East Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 2:46 pm
Vancouver police say a 19-year-old Burnaby man was fatally stabbed in East Vancouver on Friday.
Vancouver police say a 19-year-old Burnaby man was fatally stabbed in East Vancouver on Friday. Global News

Vancouver police say a stabbing in East Vancouver on Friday is being investigated as the city’s 17th homicide of the year.

Police were called to North Templeton Drive near Powell Street around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Man charged with murder in fatal South Vancouver stabbing

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Simon of Burnaby was treated for stab wounds at the scene and taken to hospital, but did not survive, according to police.

Vancouver police: Strathcona Park stabbing victim waited eight hours before help called
Vancouver police: Strathcona Park stabbing victim waited eight hours before help called – Oct 16, 2020

“This investigation is still in the very early stages, however, preliminary evidence suggests there were three people dressed in black with face masks who were seen by a witness fleeing the area,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Read more: Human remains found in recycling bin floating off Kits Point in Vancouver’s 15th homicide of 2020

Visintin said police believe the attack was targeted and that there is no risk to the wider public.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

