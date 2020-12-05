Police investigate fatal stabbing of 19-year-old in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a stabbing in East Vancouver on Friday is being investigated as the city’s 17th homicide of the year.

Police were called to North Templeton Drive near Powell Street around 5:30 p.m.

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Simon of Burnaby was treated for stab wounds at the scene and taken to hospital, but did not survive, according to police.

“This investigation is still in the very early stages, however, preliminary evidence suggests there were three people dressed in black with face masks who were seen by a witness fleeing the area,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Visintin said police believe the attack was targeted and that there is no risk to the wider public.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.