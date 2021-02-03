Charges laid against suspect in Vancouver’s 1st homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a suspect in Vancouver’s first homicide of 2021, police announced Wednesday.

Kenneth Gates has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of Jeremy Greene in Gastown on Sunday.

Police say Gates was arrested Sunday morning shortly after officers were called to the Gastown Hotel, a single-room occupancy (SRO) residence at Water and Abbot streets, around 5:30 a.m.

Greene, 40, died at the scene. A second, 28-year-old victim was also found with stab wounds but was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gates, 48, also faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection to the second stabbing. Police say he remains in custody.

Court records show Gates is due to make his next court appearance on Feb. 16.

