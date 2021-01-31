Double stabbing in Gastown leads to Vancouver’s first homicide of 2021

Vancouver police are investigating the first homicide of 2021.
Police were called to the Gastown Hotel, a single-room occupancy (SRO) residence at Water and Abbot streets around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators said they found two people with stab wounds.
A 40-year-old Vancouver man died at the scene. A 28-year-old Vancouver man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police said a 48-year-old man was arrested nearby and remains in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.
