Double stabbing in Gastown leads to Vancouver’s first homicide of 2021

Vancouver police are investigating the first homicide of 2021.

Police were called to the Gastown Hotel, a single-room occupancy (SRO) residence at Water and Abbot streets around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said they found two people with stab wounds.

A 40-year-old Vancouver man died at the scene. A 28-year-old Vancouver man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a 48-year-old man was arrested nearby and remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.