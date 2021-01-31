Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Double stabbing in Gastown leads to Vancouver’s first homicide of 2021

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 5:54 pm
Police say one man was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that's being investigated as the city's first homicide of the year.
Police say one man was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that's being investigated as the city's first homicide of the year. Shane MacKichan

Vancouver police are investigating the first homicide of 2021.

Police were called to the Gastown Hotel, a single-room occupancy (SRO) residence at Water and Abbot streets around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Charges laid in 2 unrelated Vancouver killings: police

Investigators said they found two people with stab wounds.

Click to play video 'Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers' Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers
Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers – Jan 19, 2021

A 40-year-old Vancouver man died at the scene. A 28-year-old Vancouver man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver man dies in city’s 19th homicide of the year following random stabbing

Police said a 48-year-old man was arrested nearby and remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideStabbingvancouver policefatal stabbingdouble stabbingfatal vancouver stabbinggastown homicidegastown stabbingvancouer homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers