Matthews scores league-leading 21st goal in OT as Leafs edge Winnipeg Jets 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

A back-and-forth battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs ended with the league’s leading goal-scorer doing what he does best.

Auston Matthews’ 21st goal of the year 59 seconds into overtime gave the Leafs a 4-3 win over the Jets Thursday night.

The Leafs (19-7-2) extend their lead in the North Division over the Jets (16-8-2) to six points.

The single point moved the Jets into a tie for second place in the division with the Edmonton Oilers.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a huge night for the Jets, picking up two goals and an assist. He now has 13 goals on the season.

Ehlers scored the game’s opening goal in the first period and then after Mitch Marner tied it for the Leafs in the second, Ehlers struck again converting a two-on-one pass from Kyle Connor.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs battled back to take the lead with goals from William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev in the third, but it was the veteran Paul Stastny scoring his eighth of the year for the Jets with 2:26 left in regulation to force OT.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves in the loss.

The Jets and the Leafs finish off their three-game set Saturday night with the pregame show on 680 CJOB at 4 p.m., followed by puck drop shortly after 6 p.m.