Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases, 19 active cases remain

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 19 active cases remain in the province.
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,625 Nova Scotia tests the day before.
“Our case numbers have been very promising over these past few days, but let’s not become complacent,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a press release. “We want to keep up the good work and continue to follow all of the public health measures.”
READ MORE: Nova Scotia reporting single new COVID-19 case, 2 currently in hospital
As of March 10, 45,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 15,383 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 257,808 tests. There have been 576 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.
One person is currently in hospital, in ICU. There are 557 resolved cases.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]View link »
Comments