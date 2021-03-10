Nova Scotia reporting single new COVID-19 case, 2 currently in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 24.

According to the province, the new case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

“The person is self-isolating, as required,” a news release notes.

There are currently two people in hospital, one of whom is in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,382 Nova Scotia tests on March 9.

So far, 42,556 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of those, 15,086 were second doses.

The province recently announced that Nova Scotians aged 63 to 64 will be the first group eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the rollout starting March 20.

As well, the first pharmacy vaccination clinic in the province was held Tuesday.

