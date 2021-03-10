Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reporting single new COVID-19 case, 2 currently in hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 12:42 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia holds first pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine clinic' Nova Scotia holds first pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in a pharmacy was held on Tuesday, marking another milestone in the fight against COVID-19. As Jesse Thomas reports, the province is set to receive more vaccines than was expected to be delivered by the end of March.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 24.

According to the province, the new case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

“The person is self-isolating, as required,” a news release notes.

There are currently two people in hospital, one of whom is in ICU.

Read more: Nova Scotia to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in 25 clinics next week

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,382 Nova Scotia tests on March 9.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

So far, 42,556 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of those, 15,086 were second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

The province recently announced that Nova Scotians aged 63 to 64 will be the first group eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the rollout starting March 20.

As well, the first pharmacy vaccination clinic in the province was held Tuesday.

Click to play video 'How should the AstraZeneca vaccine be distributed? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions.' How should the AstraZeneca vaccine be distributed? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions.
How should the AstraZeneca vaccine be distributed? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus updateNova ScotiaCOVIDHealthcovid-19 casesNS COVIDNS COVID-19

