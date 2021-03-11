Cambridge police chase ends as suspect allegedly tries to steal police car

Waterloo Regional Police say officers’ pursuit of a fleeing suspect came to an end when he allegedly attempted to steal a police car on Wednesday night in Cambridge.
They say that they initially spotted the suspect near Water Street North and Parkhill Road in Galt at around 11 p.m.
Officers activated their lights after the car performed a traffic offence but the driver did not stop, making several turns before he hit a curb.
At that point, the driver got out and fled on foot.
Officers followed and caught up to him as he attempted to take off in a marked police cruiser.
Police say officers also allegedly found fentanyl and break and enter tools once they searched the suspect’s vehicle.
