Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge police chase ends as suspect allegedly tries to steal police car

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say officers’ pursuit of a fleeing suspect came to an end when he allegedly attempted to steal a police car on Wednesday night in Cambridge.

They say that they initially spotted the suspect near Water Street North and Parkhill Road in Galt at around 11 p.m.

Read more: Police investigate after teen stabbed in Cambridge

Officers activated their lights after the car performed a traffic offence but the driver did not stop, making several turns before he hit a curb.

Trending Stories

At that point, the driver got out and fled on foot.

Read more: Police seize more than $80K in illegal drugs during raid of home in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

Officers followed and caught up to him as he attempted to take off in a marked police cruiser.

Police say officers also allegedly found fentanyl and break and enter tools once they searched the suspect’s vehicle.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo newsWaterloo crimeCambridge newsCambridge crimeGaltGalt crimeGalt newsWater Street CambridgeParkhill Road Cambridge

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers