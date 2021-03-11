Cambridge police chase ends as suspect allegedly tries to steal police car

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers’ pursuit of a fleeing suspect came to an end when he allegedly attempted to steal a police car on Wednesday night in Cambridge.

They say that they initially spotted the suspect near Water Street North and Parkhill Road in Galt at around 11 p.m.

Read more: Police investigate after teen stabbed in Cambridge

Officers activated their lights after the car performed a traffic offence but the driver did not stop, making several turns before he hit a curb.

At that point, the driver got out and fled on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers followed and caught up to him as he attempted to take off in a marked police cruiser.

Police say officers also allegedly found fentanyl and break and enter tools once they searched the suspect’s vehicle.