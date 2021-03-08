Menu

Crime

Police investigate after teen stabbed in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 12:29 pm
Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for two males between 16 and 19 years of age, around six-feet tall and were wearing dark clothing. One also donned a bright-coloured winter coat. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed in Cambridge on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the area around Kimberley Road and Galt Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for the reported attack.

Read more: Police seize more than $80K in illegal drugs during raid of home in Cambridge

A male youth was getting out of a car when he was approached by two males who allegedly stabbed him.

The two suspects then took off in a silver four-door vehicle.

Read more: Kitchener, Cambridge men snared in child exploitation investigation: police

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as being between 16 and 19 years of age, around six feet tall, and wearing dark clothing. One also donned a bright-coloured winter coat.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

