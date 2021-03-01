Menu

Crime

Police seize more than $80K in illegal drugs during raid of home in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 12:49 pm
Police say they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine and oxycodone at a home in Cambridge on Friday.
Police say they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine and oxycodone at a home in Cambridge on Friday. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized more than $80,000 worth of illegal drugs when officers raided a home in Cambridge last week.

Police say an investigation that began in January led them to the home on King Street East where they conducted the search on Friday evening.

They say officers found around $36,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, $19,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine, $28,800 worth of suspected cocaine and six suspected oxycodone pills.

Police say they arrested two men from Cambridge and are on the hunt for a woman as well.

A 53-year-old man is facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a judicial order. Police say when she is arrested, a 35-year-old Cambridge woman will be jointly charged with him.

In addition, a 46-year-old man is also facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and suspended drive.

