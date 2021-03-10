Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in central Brampton, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said they were called to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m.
Police said they were called to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in central Brampton Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Archdekin Drive, south of Williams Parkway, at 7:05 p.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken said the shooting happened in a residential area and added that officers received “numerous reports” of gunshots.

Read more: 22-year-old Brampton man dies in hospital days after shooting, police say

A man was found with life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, Mooken said.

“At this time investigators from our homicide and missing persons bureau have taken carriage of this investigation,” Mooken said.

Police didn’t provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

