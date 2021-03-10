Man dead after shooting in central Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in central Brampton Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Archdekin Drive, south of Williams Parkway, at 7:05 p.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken said the shooting happened in a residential area and added that officers received “numerous reports” of gunshots.

A man was found with life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, Mooken said.

“At this time investigators from our homicide and missing persons bureau have taken carriage of this investigation,” Mooken said.

Police didn’t provide any suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

SHOOTING:

– Area of Archdekin Dr/Rutherford Rd in #Brampton

– Reports of shots fired

– Officers on scene have located a victim with gunshot wounds

– Currently being treated by @Peel_Paramedics

– More info as it comes in

– C/R at 7:05pm

– PR21-0087327 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 11, 2021

1:06 Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont. Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont – Feb 26, 2021