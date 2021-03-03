Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

22-year-old Brampton man dies in hospital days after shooting, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Police said the shooting happened near Delphinium Way and Iceland Poppy Trail on Feb. 25 at around 2:15 a.m.
Police said the shooting happened near Delphinium Way and Iceland Poppy Trail on Feb. 25 at around 2:15 a.m. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 22-year-old man has died in hospital nearly a week after he was shot in a north Brampton neighbourhood.

It was at around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday when emergency crews were called to area of Delphinium Way and Iceland Poppy Trail, near McLaughlin and Mayfield roads, when it was reported gunshots were fired.

Police said officers found a man who had a gunshot wound.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Paramedics took the victim, who was identified by police as Elijah Charles-Gregory, to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

In an update released by investigators Wednesday afternoon, they said he died earlier in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers appealed to anyone with any information or camera footage to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton shootingDelphinium Way and Iceland Poppy Trail shootingElijah Charles-GregoryShooting Brampton

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers