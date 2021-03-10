Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 10

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Ontario to spend $255 million to address COVID-19 outbreaks in homeless shelters

Ontario says it will give municipalities and Indigenous communities $255 million to address an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in homeless shelters across the province.

The government says communities can use the funding to acquire motel and hotel spaces to support physical distancing, hire more shelter staff, and buy more personal protective equipment.

The funds can also be used to purchase cleaning supplies and be added to rent and utility banks to keep people from becoming homeless.

Toronto will receive $94.5 million of the funding to prevent outbreaks in its shelters.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,316 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

428 were in Toronto

244 were in Peel Region

149 were in York Region

48 were in Durham Region

48 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,316 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 312,428.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,099 as 16 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,212 from the previous day. The government said 54,149 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, the provincial government reported administering 978,797 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 35,264 in the last day. There are 279,204 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,748 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which remained the same as yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 84 current outbreaks in homes, which is a down by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 55 active cases among long-term care residents and 134 active cases among staff — down by one and down by two cases, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 9,681 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 194 more cases in the last day — 159 student cases, 31 staff cases and four individuals were not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 816 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Thirty-four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,922 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 43 (28 new child cases and 15 staff cases). Out of 5,273 child care centres in Ontario, 174 currently have cases and 41 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.