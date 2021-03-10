Coronavirus: Brampton funeral home to temporarily close after more than 60 people inside

Send this page to someone via email

Staff with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) say they have temporarily suspended the licences of a Brampton funeral home and a manager after more than 60 people were allowed indoors, contravening coronavirus-related restrictions.

A statement issued by the regulatory body on Tuesday said the Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre, located on Bramwin Court near Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East, will not be permitted to operate for 15 days beginning on March 15.

Puneet Singh Aujla, the licence manager, also accepted the temporary suspensions and additional conditions placed on the licences.

A spokesperson with the BAO said the incident happened on Feb. 27, while the stay-at-home order and shutdown was still in place in Peel Region. Funeral services were capped at 10 people at that time in Brampton and under the grey-lockdown zone, that number remains the same.

BAO officials said the funeral home failed to comply with their directives and those of public health agencies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by allowing more than 60 people to gather indoors.

The statement also said that the funeral home failed to comply with their conditions of licensure.

No fines were issued, the BAO said licensees have to comply with suspensions and directives if the operator wants to maintain their licence to operate.

“The BAO has taken this action to protect grieving families, who are consumers of the bereavement sector,” the regulator said.

A BAO spokesperson said the temporary closure begins on March 15, which is much later than the dated offence, to allow the funeral home to stop accepting future scheduled services during the suspension period and to ensure that no family is suddenly cut off from pre-existing and planned funeral services.

“Funerals are a high risk event with people crying, consoling each other, tissues,” BAO spokesperson David Brazeau told Global News. “It’s hard to maintain the distancing rules are followed in a funeral service as it is unique from any other gathering. So limits on attendance are that much more important to the safety of families and those working in the funeral home.”

Peel Region entered the grey lockdown level of restrictions in Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday. A stay-at-home order was lifted at the same time. Under the grey level, there is a limit of 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors for gatherings, including funerals.

The BAO is a government delegated authority that regulates and supports licensed funeral establishments. It also administers provisions of the Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act on behalf of Ontario’s Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.

