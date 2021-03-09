Menu

Health

Ontario obstetrics group welcomes province’s move to prioritize pregnant women for COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2021 6:17 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Progress made on Ontario vaccine rollout' Coronavirus: Progress made on Ontario vaccine rollout
WATCH ABOVE: There’s reason for hope with more vaccines coming to Ontario and more immunization sites preparing to get up and running. As Travis Dhanraj reports, progress is being made but there are still some details the government needs to iron out.

The president of the Ontario Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists is applauding the province’s move to include pregnant women on its priority list of recipients in the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Dr. Constance Nasello says that although pregnant women were excluded from initial trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, there is increasing evidence that the vaccines are safe for them.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto launches vaccine booking website until Ontario system is ready

Ontario health authorities listed pregnancy as a factor putting someone at risk for hospitalization or death from COVID-19 as they released details of the province’s vaccination plan Friday.

That means pregnant women would be eligible for a vaccine during the second phase of the vaccine rollout.

Read more: Ford government aims to have all eligible Ontarians receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot by June 20

Nasello says there’s evidence indicating that while many people who contract COVID-19 while pregnant have mild symptoms, pregnancy is a risk factor for more severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Saskatchewan is the only other province to explicitly include pregnant people in its priority list for vaccines, listing pregnant women with significant heart disease in the second phase of the provincial vaccination plan.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
