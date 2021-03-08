Accelerated PSW training program applications now accepted at Mohawk College

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Mohawk College is now accepting applications to Ontario’s new accelerated training program for personal support workers (PSWs) to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accelerated PSW training program is a tuition-free opportunity for 6,000 new students and is expected to take only six months to complete as opposed to the typical eight months.

The program is part of $115 million in provincial government funding to train up to 8,200 new PSWs for high-demand jobs in the health and long-term care sectors.

In collaboration with Colleges Ontario, all 24 publicly assisted colleges will offer the fully funded program as part of the government’s Long-Term Care Staffing Plan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“There is a huge demand for personal support workers in our community and this program goes a long way to addressing that workforce gap,” said Ron McKerlie, president of Mohawk College.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are ready to provide people looking for training in this field with the education and skills they need to secure meaningful jobs in the near future.”

0:58 Ontario to invest $115 million to train personal support workers to improve long-term care conditions Ontario to invest $115 million to train personal support workers to improve long-term care conditions – Feb 24, 2021

Those who are interested can register through the Ontario College Application Service.

“This PSW training program is yet another way the Ontario government is collaborating with its partners to provide innovative services and end hallway health care,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “Our government is building a 21st century long-term care system, and responding to the impact COVID-19 has had on seniors and their families.”

The province is also offering tuition assistance to PSW students who started in January.

Story continues below advertisement

They will be eligible to receive a $2,000 tuition grant to help them complete their studies, as well as a stipend to complete the clinical placement part of their training.