Regina police investigating man’s death in northeast area

Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a man’s death in the city’s northeast neighbourhood.

Early Sunday morning around 4 a.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of St. John Street for a report of an injured man. EMS also arrived on the scene and found the man “was beyond help,” according to a press release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no further details available at this time.

Anyone who has information to help with this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

