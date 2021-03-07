Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina police investigating man’s death in northeast area

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 4:22 pm
Regina Police responded to a report of an injured man on Sunday morning who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Regina Police responded to a report of an injured man on Sunday morning who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a man’s death in the city’s northeast neighbourhood.

Early Sunday morning around 4 a.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of St. John Street for a report of an injured man. EMS also arrived on the scene and found the man “was beyond help,” according to a press release.

Read more: Murder charge against one person stayed in Regina homicide, police charge 3rd person

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

There are no further details available at this time.

Anyone who has information to help with this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Street Culture Project releases findings of investigation into sexual assault allegations' Street Culture Project releases findings of investigation into sexual assault allegations
Street Culture Project releases findings of investigation into sexual assault allegations – Feb 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRegina NewsRegina deathregina death investigationst john street regina

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers