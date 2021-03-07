2 more deaths, 56 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials report that two additional deaths in people with COVID-19 were recorded Sunday.

Those deaths are:

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at River East Personal Care Home

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent provincially and 2.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 56 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 32,225.

1 case in Interlake–Eastern health region

27 cases in the Northern health region

1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

3 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

24 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 1,130 known active cases and 30,188 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are also 48 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 111 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 159 hospitalizations.

There are also nine people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 13 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 22 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 in Manitoba is 907.

The total number of confirmed variant of concern cases of B.1.1.7 is six and B.1.351 is three, bringing the total number of confirmed variant of concern cases to nine.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,677 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 537,369.

