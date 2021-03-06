Woman in her 20s dies, 71 new coronavirus cases in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has 71 new COVID-19 cases and a young woman has died in connection with the virus, the province reported on Saturday.

The latest death is a woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region, bringing the province’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 905.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.1 per cent provincially and 2.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the 71 new cases, five have been removed due to data correction, bringing the net-new number of cases to 66 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 32,170.

Of the new cases, 45 are in the Northern health region, followed by 18 in the Winnipeg health region, five in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, three in the Interlake–Eastern health region and none in the Prairie Mountain Health region

There are currently 1,114 active cases in the province, while 30,151 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Provincial health data shows 46 people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as another 112 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious but still require care.

Among those in hospital, 23 patients are in intensive care units, 14 of whom are no longer infectious.

Manitoba currently has six confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K. and three cases of the B.1.351 variant discovered in South Africa.

