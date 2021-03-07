Regina police looking for male suspect in Friday evening robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a robbery investigation who allegedly attacked an individual entering a home.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday police were called to a home on the 700 block of Athol Street for a robbery report.

The victim told police he had entered the home to meet his friend when he was attacked by two people.

Police allege the suspects assaulted the victim and took his phone and cigarettes.

Police attended the home and found one of the suspects believed to be involved.

Regina resident Shyrone Lloyd Allan Allary, 30, is charged with robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

A second suspect was described as a man wearing a black sweater, red bandana, sunglasses and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that could help the police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).