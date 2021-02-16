Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 16 2021 9:23pm
01:49

VPD released security camera video of suspect wanted in West End attack

New security video of a suspect in an attack on a woman in Vancouver’s West Wnd is being released – in the hopes someone will recognize the man. Grace Ke has the update.

