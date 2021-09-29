Menu

Crime

Charge laid in ‘unprovoked’ attack on young woman in Vancouver’s West End

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD released security camera video of suspect wanted in West End attack' VPD released security camera video of suspect wanted in West End attack
New security video of a suspect in an attack on a woman in Vancouver's West End is being released in the hopes someone will recognize him. Grace Ke has the update. – Feb 16, 2021

A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stranger attack in Vancouver’s West End earlier this year.

Robert Douglas Ferrey is accused of one count of assault in the alleged Feb. 13 incident.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police investigate random attack on woman in West End' Vancouver Police investigate random attack on woman in West End
Vancouver Police investigate random attack on woman in West End – Feb 15, 2021

A 24-year-old woman had been shopping on Davie Street and was walking home around 9:40 p.m. when she was attacked from behind in Maxine Lane between Bute and Thurlow streets, Vancouver police said.

Both the victim and her attacker fell to the ground. She then screamed and the suspect fled.

Read more: Vancouver police arrest suspect in ‘unprovoked’ attack on young woman

The woman was not physically hurt, and police said it appeared the attack was unprovoked.

“It happened in a busy neighbourhood and targeted a woman who was minding her own business,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release at the time.

Ferrey was arrested on Feb. 18 — two days after police released surveillance video of the suspect walking in the alley before and after the incident.

Click to play video: 'VPD released security camera video of suspect wanted in West End attack' VPD released security camera video of suspect wanted in West End attack
VPD released security camera video of suspect wanted in West End attack – Feb 16, 2021

He was released on conditions before being charged on Sept. 13.

Ferrey, who has no prior criminal history in B.C., was released from custody again after appearing in court Sept. 22.

His next appearance is set for Oct. 20 in Downtown Community Court.

