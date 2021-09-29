Charge laid in ‘unprovoked’ attack on young woman in Vancouver’s West End

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stranger attack in Vancouver’s West End earlier this year.

Robert Douglas Ferrey is accused of one count of assault in the alleged Feb. 13 incident.

Vancouver Police investigate random attack on woman in West End – Feb 15, 2021

A 24-year-old woman had been shopping on Davie Street and was walking home around 9:40 p.m. when she was attacked from behind in Maxine Lane between Bute and Thurlow streets, Vancouver police said.

Both the victim and her attacker fell to the ground. She then screamed and the suspect fled.

The woman was not physically hurt, and police said it appeared the attack was unprovoked.

“It happened in a busy neighbourhood and targeted a woman who was minding her own business,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release at the time.

Ferrey was arrested on Feb. 18 — two days after police released surveillance video of the suspect walking in the alley before and after the incident.

VPD released security camera video of suspect wanted in West End attack – Feb 16, 2021

He was released on conditions before being charged on Sept. 13.

Ferrey, who has no prior criminal history in B.C., was released from custody again after appearing in court Sept. 22.

His next appearance is set for Oct. 20 in Downtown Community Court.