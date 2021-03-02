Menu

Crime

Regina police charge teenager in 21 firearm offences, seize guns and ammunition

By Allison Bamford Global News
On Sunday, police responded to the 2400 block of Parliament Avenue after reports of a teenager possibly carrying a gun.
File / Global News

A 16-year-old boy is facing 21 firearm-related charges following a Regina police investigation over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a teen possibly carrying a gun in the 2400 block of Parliament Avenue.

Police found the teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and arrested him without incident.

Following further investigation, officers seized dozens of rounds of ammunition and three sawed-off guns (two rifles and one 12-gauge shotgun). One of those guns was loaded, according to police.

The boy was on several conditions, including an order that prohibits him from possessing firearms. He now faces 22 charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a tampered firearm and failing to comply with conditions.

He made his first appearance in youth court on March 1.

