Ontario reports 990 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 990 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 306,997.

“Locally, there are 284 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel and 82 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 289,735 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,152 and is 94.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Six new deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,052.

More than 57,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 11,351,768 tests and 27,796 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.3 per cent, which is the same as Friday’s report and is up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.1 per cent.

There have been 826 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 27), as well as 31 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (no change), and eight cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by five).

Provincial figures showed there are 620 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 23), with 278 in intensive care (down by two), 181 of whom are on a ventilator (down by two).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

151,142 people are male

154,242 people are female

41,347 people are 19 and under

112,557 people are 20 to 39

88,611 people are 40 to 59

44,051 people are 60 to 79

20,360 people are 80 and over

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,748 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged. There are currently 83 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 59 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 55 active cases among long-term care residents and 141 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Ontario had administered 860,412 COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is up by a record 39,698 over 24 hours.

So far, 270,625 people are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement