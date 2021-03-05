Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP renew appeal for woman missing in North Vancouver since last Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 9:40 pm
Anyone who sees Fatemeh Abdolali is asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone who sees Fatemeh Abdolali is asked to call 911 immediately. North Vancouver RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP has issued a renewed appeal for information in the search for a 35-year-old woman last seen last Friday.

Fatemeh Abdolali was last seen at 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 26, near Marine Drive and Capilano Road.

Read more: Search underway for missing woman last seen Friday in North Vancouver

Police say some of her belongings were located in the area of Heywood Park shortly after she was reported missing.

Click to play video 'Family of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt makes a statement Monday' Family of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt makes a statement Monday
Family of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt makes a statement Monday

“Our Missing Person Unit has now taken conduct of this file,” North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a media release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We will not stop until we find her’: Family of missing Port Moody woman speaks out

“We are concerned for her wellbeing and would really like to find her … There is no indication at this time that foul play is involved in her disappearance.”

Mounties say a review of video evidence and an intensive search of the area failed to locate Abdolali.

Click to play video 'RCMP say ‘no evidence’ to support social media rumours about missing B.C. women' RCMP say ‘no evidence’ to support social media rumours about missing B.C. women
RCMP say ‘no evidence’ to support social media rumours about missing B.C. women – Feb 7, 2021

Investigators are appealing for anyone who was near Hewywood Park around noon last Friday, or walking on Marine Drive between Capilano Road and Mackay Avenue, to contact them if they remember seeing anyone who looked like her.

She is described as five-foot-three-inches tall with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Read more: ‘She would never abandon her boys’: Missing Chilliwack mother not seen since Jan. 30

Story continues below advertisement

She was last seen wearing a light pink sweater and grey and white walking shoes, and was carrying a black shopping bag.

Anyone who thinks they see Abdolali is asked to call 911 immediately.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing WomanNorth Vancouver RCMPfatemeh abdolalinorth vancouver missingnorth vancouver missing womanfatemeh abdolali missing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers