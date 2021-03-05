RCMP renew appeal for woman missing in North Vancouver since last Friday

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP has issued a renewed appeal for information in the search for a 35-year-old woman last seen last Friday.

Fatemeh Abdolali was last seen at 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 26, near Marine Drive and Capilano Road.

Police say some of her belongings were located in the area of Heywood Park shortly after she was reported missing.

“Our Missing Person Unit has now taken conduct of this file,” North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a media release.

“We are concerned for her wellbeing and would really like to find her … There is no indication at this time that foul play is involved in her disappearance.”

Mounties say a review of video evidence and an intensive search of the area failed to locate Abdolali.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who was near Hewywood Park around noon last Friday, or walking on Marine Drive between Capilano Road and Mackay Avenue, to contact them if they remember seeing anyone who looked like her.

She is described as five-foot-three-inches tall with long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light pink sweater and grey and white walking shoes, and was carrying a black shopping bag.

Anyone who thinks they see Abdolali is asked to call 911 immediately.