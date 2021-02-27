Search underway for missing woman last seen Friday in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 35-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Mounties say Fatemeh Abdolali was last seen shortly after noon on Marine Drive between Capilano Road and Mackay Avenue.

She is described as five-foot-three with long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light pink sweater and grey and white walking shoes, and was carrying a black shopping bag.

RCMP are asking anyone who sees Abdolali to call 911.

