Crime

Search underway for missing woman last seen Friday in North Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 27, 2021 5:48 pm
Have you seen Fatemeh Abdolali?.
Have you seen Fatemeh Abdolali?. Fatemeh ABDOLALI

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 35-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Mounties say Fatemeh Abdolali was last seen shortly after noon on Marine Drive between Capilano Road and Mackay Avenue.

She is described as five-foot-three with long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light pink sweater and grey and white walking shoes, and was carrying a black shopping bag.

RCMP are asking anyone who sees Abdolali to call 911.

