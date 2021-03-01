‘We will not stop until we find her’: Family of missing Port Moody woman speaks out

Send this page to someone via email

The family of missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt spoke out Monday, saying they will not stop looking until they find her.

In a statement read by Hunt’s cousin-in-law, Stephanie Ibbott, the family said the grief and emotional turmoil they have been going through these past six weeks has been “beyond explanation.”

“When we think about tragedies in our lifetime, it is unimaginable that something like this could actually occur. Your daughter, your wife, your sister, your cousin going missing,” Ibbott said.

Hunt was last seen at her Heritage Mountain home in the early morning of Jan. 18.

A massive ground search was launched that night, but was called off three days later.

The investigation into her disappearance remains active.

Members of her family, along with supporters, also hung a banner on the Moody Street overpass Monday morning.

Members of Trina Hunt\’s family and friends hung a banner from the Moody Street overpass Monday morning. Credit: Al Coen / Global News.

Trina’s family said they were not taking any questions, although they ended up answering a few, and her husband was not present at the event, but he said via a statement that he is “confident the police are doing all they can to solve this case.”

He said the past six weeks have been “devastating and an incredibly difficult time.”

“I feel the same frustration and incomprehension that her parents, family and friends share in not knowing what has happened to Trina,” Ibbott said on his behalf.

Hunt is five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a puffy black Northface jacket with a teal green collar and purple shoes.

If anyone thinks they have seen Hunt or has other information, they are asked to contact police at 604-461-3456. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“Our anguish is unbearable. It is, quite simply, impossible to function at times. Our world has been turned completely upside down,” Ibbott said.

“We will not stop until we find her. We will not give up hope.”