Crime

Calgary man charged in December hit and run that injured 2 pedestrians

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 12:12 pm
Police said a dark-coloured sedan hit two pedestrians in the intersection near Westbrook Mall and fled the scene. . Devon Simmons / Global News

Calgary police have laid charges in a hit-and-run crash in December that badly injured two pedestrians.

The pedestrians were hit while in the intersection of 37 Street and 13 Avenue Southwest at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Police said one of them, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition, while a 38-year-old woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver didn’t stay at the scene, police said.

Read more: Calgary police investigate early Sunday morning hit-and-run

On Friday, police said the woman has been released from hospital and is recovering at home, however, the man is still in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Steven Albert Henry Verdenhalven, 28, is charged with two counts of hit and run causing bodily harm and one count of careless driving.

