Crime

Hamilton police lay charges after house party in Flamborough that broke COVID-19 restrictions

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police said a 30-year-old man who is related to the victims was arrested.
Hamilton police have laid multiple charges after an alleged house party at a short-term rental in Flamborough, early Thursday morning.

Investigators say officers were called out just before 12:30 a.m. amid reports of a large gathering. Upon arrival, a number of vehicles and about 50 people were spotted at a residence.

After breaking up the party, 11 people were charged with eight offences under the Reopening Ontario Act and three tied to the Highway Traffic Act, say police.

Read more: Police working to identify, hold organizers of Stoney Creek house party ‘accountable’

The affair is the second of its kind reported to Hamilton police over the past two weeks. On Feb. 20, police also broke up a massive house party in Upper Stoney Creek.

About 150 people were encountered at that gathering following a call initially describing attendance at only 40.

“The crowd dispersed rapidly,” Staff Sgt. Inderjit Bharaj told Global News last week.

“Due to the number of occupants and officer safety, police did not issue any tickets and no charges were laid.”

Read more: Hamilton lays 32 charges under Ontario’s COVID-19 lockdown orders over the holidays

Municipal law enforcement officers are still trying to identify the host of the Stoney Creek gathering. They also face charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The city is still in the red zone of the province’s COVID-19 response framework which restricts gatherings to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Adamson BBQ owner released on bail' Coronavirus: Adamson BBQ owner released on bail
