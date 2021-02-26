Police working to identify, hold organizers of Stoney Creek house party ‘accountable’

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police indicate that charges could still be laid after a massive house party in Stoney Creek last weekend.

Acting chief Frank Bergen says officers responded to a noise complaint that came in about 1 a.m. last Saturday, in regards to about 40 people having a party at a house on Dolomiti Court near Rymal and Upper Centennial Parkway.

By the time officers arrived, Bergen says the size of the crowd had grown “alarmingly” to more than 150, all of whom “we were able to disperse quickly, without any injuries.”

Police didn’t issue any tickets at the time, for bylaw infractions or violating COVID-19 orders, but Bergen has told Hamilton’s police services board that “we are working with our city partners” in bylaw enforcement.

Bergen also indicates that the city’s bylaw department is working to ensure that the property in question is “decommissioned” as a short-term rental.