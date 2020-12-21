Coronavirus: Hamilton bylaw stays busy enforcing COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

Another 11 Hamilton businesses are facing 19 charges for COVID-19-related violations over the past week.

They include an east end grocery store, Franco’s No Frills, which was fined for not conducting required screenings or enforcing physical distancing.

The City of Hamilton website indicates that the charges were laid on Sunday, two days after an outbreak was declared that involves eight of its employees.

Paul Johnson, the city’s emergency operations director, is urging all businesses to “get on top of this” and make health and safety a priority.

Johnson says it’s about safety of your employees, and it’s about safety of the community, and it should be something that’s talked about regularly.”

Other charges laid in recent days under the Reopening Ontario Act in Hamilton, relate to capacity limits within businesses and violations of the masking or face covering requirement.

The businesses that are listed range from grocery stores, convenience stores and restaurants, to a jewelry store, nail salon and gun shop.

Johnson says three individuals were also fined in recent days in Hamilton for hosting illegal house parties.

