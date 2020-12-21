Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Hamilton bylaw stays busy enforcing COVID-19 rules

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 21, 2020 6:44 pm
Hamilton's EOC director, Paul Johnson, says bylaw officers remain busy enforcing the province's COVID-19 rules.
Hamilton's EOC director, Paul Johnson, says bylaw officers remain busy enforcing the province's COVID-19 rules. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Another 11 Hamilton businesses are facing 19 charges for COVID-19-related violations over the past week.

They include an east end grocery store, Franco’s No Frills, which was fined for not conducting required screenings or enforcing physical distancing.

The City of Hamilton website indicates that the charges were laid on Sunday, two days after an outbreak was declared that involves eight of its employees.

Read more: Coronavirus: Hamilton rental property owner charged with violating Ontario’s COVID-19 rules

Paul Johnson, the city’s emergency operations director, is urging all businesses to “get on top of this” and make health and safety a priority.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Johnson says it’s about safety of your employees, and it’s about safety of the community, and it should be something that’s talked about regularly.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Other charges laid in recent days under the Reopening Ontario Act in Hamilton, relate to capacity limits within businesses and violations of the masking or face covering requirement.

Read more: Ontario planning to implement provincewide lockdown, including school closures: sources

The businesses that are listed range from grocery stores, convenience stores and restaurants, to a jewelry store, nail salon and gun shop.

Johnson says three individuals were also fined in recent days in Hamilton for hosting illegal house parties.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Many flock to malls as Hamilton set to enter lockdown Monday' Coronavirus: Many flock to malls as Hamilton set to enter lockdown Monday
Coronavirus: Many flock to malls as Hamilton set to enter lockdown Monday
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaHamilton COVID-19Reopening Ontario ActHamilton bylaw enforcementHamilton Paul JohnsonHamilton pandemicHamilton small business
Flyers
More weekly flyers