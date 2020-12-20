Ontario planning to implement new provincewide restrictions beginning Christmas Eve: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned the Ontario government is currently planning to implement new provincewide restrictions beginning Christmas Eve.

The announcement is expected to come Monday afternoon at Queen’s Park from Premier Doug Ford.

Government sources with knowledge of the plans did not provide further details about the new measures but said as of Sunday afternoon, the plan was for restrictions to be implemented across the province beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Some regions may have them imposed for longer than others, the sources said.

On Friday, Ford said that he would be holding emergency meetings throughout the weekend amid a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ontario.

Many health-care officials, as well as some Greater Toronto Area politicians — including Toronto Mayor John Tory — have called for stronger restrictions over the holidays in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The province did announce on Friday that as of Monday, some regions will move to stricter levels of restrictions under the coronavirus response framework. Among the areas affected is Hamilton, which will move into lockdown.

Ontario reported 2,316 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking the sixth day in a row that figure has been above 2,000.

Twenty-five additional deaths were also reported.

