Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 18 2020 6:18pm
02:06

Coronavirus: Hamilton lockdown among new restrictions by Ontario government

Travis Dhanraj has more on the Ontario government’s latest moves to curb rising COVID-19 cases, including the movement of Hamilton into lockdown as of Dec. 21.

