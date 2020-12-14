Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Hamilton Airbnb owner charged with violating Ontario’s COVID-19 rules

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 14, 2020 7:30 pm
Paul Johnson, director of the city's emergency operations, says those attending a social event at a Hamilton Airbnb showed "no care whatsoever" about COVID-19 restrictions.
Paul Johnson, director of the city's emergency operations, says those attending a social event at a Hamilton Airbnb showed "no care whatsoever" about COVID-19 restrictions. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

The owner of an Hamilton Airbnb is facing six charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The City of Hamilton says five charges relate to alleged violations of COVID-19 orders during a “social event” at a rental property on King Street East.

Read more: Hamilton to begin ‘naming and shaming’ businesses that break COVID-19 rules

Paul Johnson, the city’s emergency operations director, says the list includes exceeding capacity limits for an event or meeting space, not conducting screenings, no contact tracing, no physical distancing and not having a safety plan.

He adds that the sixth charge is for allegedly obstructing bylaw officers who were on scene to enforce the provincial orders.

Johnson says those involved “had no care whatsoever for the fact that we’re in a pandemic, because there were so many breaches on so many fronts.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

He describes it as “one of those egregious examples” of people not following rules that are designed to control the spread of COVID-19.

It’s not clear exactly how many people were in attendance at the event, but Johnson tells would be violators, “the chances of somebody phoning in are pretty high.”

