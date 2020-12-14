Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and recorded five more virus-related deaths.

Three of the deaths are connected with the outbreak at the Grace Villa long-term care home (LTCH), which has the city’s largest current outbreak as of Dec. 14.

Two women, both in their late 90s, died on Sunday. A man in his early 70s died on Saturday.

Cases at the Grace Villa grew by 41 on Monday for a total of 173. A total of 115 residents and 58 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began on Nov. 25.

Another virus-related death involved one of the outbreaks at the Juravinski hospital, where a man in his early 80s died on Sunday.

The other death was in the community, a man in his early 60s also dying on Sunday.

The city now has 119 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two new outbreaks were declared on Sunday at an elementary school and a retirement home in Ancaster, according to public health.

The outbreak at Dr. J. E. Davey school involves one student and one staff member. The outbreak at the Highgate Residence of Ancaster involves a single resident.

Public health says there are 26 active outbreaks at 23 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 14, including:

Eleven long-term care homes (LTCH) — Alexander Place, Amica Stoney Creek, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), Shalom Village Nursing Home and Wellington Nursing Home

Three retirement homes — Highgate Residence of Ancaster, Ridgeview and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Two workplaces — O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Sterling Honda

Two schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary and Lawfield Elementary

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

Outbreaks at Adelaide Hoodless Public School and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary were declared over on Sunday.

The city’s other significant outbreaks include Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 95 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, Baywoods Place with 44 cases since starting Nov. 1, Shalom Village Nursing Home with 48 cases since Dec. 9 and St. Joseph’s Villa has had 49 total cases since its outbreak began on Nov. 20.

The outbreaks in five units at the Juravinski Hospital involve 52 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus: 25 patients, 25 staff members and two students.

The city has reported 834 new cases in the last 10 days with four per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 799 as of Dec. 14.

The city has seen 4,312 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 50 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Halton Region reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Halton has 403 active cases as of Dec. 14, with Milton and Burlington accounting for 130 cases each.

The region has 39 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at 11 long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor, Burloak and Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington; Bennett Health Care Centre and Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; and Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), seven retirement homes (Amica Georgetown and Chartwell Lakeshore, Pearl and Pine, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey and Palermo Village in Oakville) and two hospitals (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington and the Milton District Hospital).

The region’s most significant outbreaks involve the Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 102 coronavirus cases involving 73 residents, 19 staff members and 10 other people connected to the home.

The outbreak at Allendale LTCH has 69 COVID-19 cases involving 57 residents, 10 staff and two others connected with the home. The outbreak began on Nov. 13.

The region has two active school outbreaks involving one case at St. Anne Elementary in Burlington and two cases at Bruce Trail public.

Recent outbreaks in Halton have accounted for 43 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been a total of 84 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton has had 4,552 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Niagara Region reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Niagara public health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two coronavirus-related deaths.

Overall, Niagara has had 2,610 total positive cases and 89 virus-related deaths.

There are 358 active cases as of Dec. 14.

The region has 20 active outbreaks with eight of them institutional at one retirement home (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), five long-term care homes (Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland, Millennium Trail Manor and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls) and at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General and Welland Country General).

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports eight new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has had 734 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 52 active cases as of Dec. 14.

The two counties have had 33 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

There are no institutional outbreaks in the region, according to public health.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 5.71.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Brant County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region now has had 653 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 99 active cases as of Dec. 14 with one person receiving hospital care.

The region has just one institutional outbreak at St. John’s College in Brantford with a pair of student cases, while a workplace outbreak at the Walmart on 300 King George Rd. continues after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 71.53 per 100,000.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 as of Dec. 14.